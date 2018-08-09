Urban Air Adventure Park coming to Hudson Oaks

Urban Air Adventure Park plans to open a new 35,000 square foot location next year in Hudson Oaks, according to a press release from the company. The release states the company hopes to open the new location, on Cinema Drive, in mid 2019.

“We are extremely excited about bringing Urban Air to Hudson Oaks,” said Hudson Oaks City Administrator Patrick Lawler. “This is going to be a great fit for our entertainment district on Cinema Drive.”

Urban Air Adventure Parks bill themselves as “active entertainment,” featuring wall-to-wall trampolines and aerial sports designed for all ages and skill sets. The new facility will include trampolining, rock climbing, indoor playgrounds, and competitive attractions “The Urban Warrior Course” and “Battle Beam.”

The company says a highlight of the venue will be the “Urban Air Sky Rider Indoor Coaster,” which will run overhead of the other attractions.

“We look forward to bringing the Urban Air brand to Hudson Oaks,” said Michael Browning, Chief Executive Officer of Urban Air Adventure Parks. “Driven by a focus on active play, we could not think of a better place for expansion than Hudson Oaks.”

The venue will also feature the Urban Air Cafe, allowing parents to order food and drinks while visiting the facility. The location will also offer birthday parties and group outings.

“I think the cafe concept is a great concept,” said Lawler. “I’m excited for Hudson Oaks, and I’m excited as a parent.”

The venue will also bring 60 jobs to Hudson Oaks. Interested applicants can visit the company’s career page for more information.