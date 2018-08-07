203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




State-ranked No. 1 Aledo Ladycats host Midway to open 2018 volleyball season

13 hours ago
2 Min Read
Aledo junior hitter Evelyn Torres (15) sends down a kill during a 2017 match. The Class 5A state-ranked Aledo Ladycats open the 2018 season at 6 p.m. at home today against Waco Midway. Photo by Tony Eierdam

After a short week of two-a-days and a pair of scrimmages, the Class 5A state-ranked No. 1 Aledo Ladycats will begin to play the matches that count today.

The Ladycats will host Waco Midway at 6 p.m. today at the Aledo high School gym. The freshman match is at 5 p.m. in the PE gym, and the junior varsity match starts at 5 p.m. on the main court prior to the varsity contest.

Ladycats second-year head coach Claire Gay, who guided Aledo last year to the state semifinals before falling to Leander Rouse, is pleased to begin the promising season against a quality, Class 6A opponent like the Lady Panthers.

“Midway is a well-coached team that qualifies for the playoffs every year,” Gay said. “I like to start off with a competitive match to see where our girls are, but in no way is the starting lineup or the rotations set after the first match.

“Midway is a good team with good players that will give us a good match and make our girls work hard, which is what we want early in the season. I would rather play a super-competitive team and get challenged rather than scheduling an easy match to collect a win.

“The main thing about the Midway match is making sure the girls are comfortable at their positions and that they get as good idea about the speed of a regular-season match, which is way faster than the scrimmages.”

Texas Girls coaches Association

Class 5A Top 10

  1. Aledo
  2. Lucas Lovejoy
  3. Kingwood Park
  4. Amarillo
  5. Gregory-Portland
  6. Colleyville Heritage
  7. Willis
  8. Canyon Randall
  9. Hutto
  10. Cedar Park

