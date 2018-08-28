Robert A. (Bob) Eierdam died Sunday, August 26, 2018, at a Fort Worth hospice. He was 94

Robert was born November 4, 1923, in Spokane, Washington, to Al Eierdam and his wife, Frances Murawski. He was a member of the Greatest Generation and served with the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater in World War II. After the war, Robert moved to Fort Worth, where he graduated from Texas Christian University in 1949 with a degree in journalism.

He was a lifelong Frogs fan. He first worked at Leonard’s Department Store, but soon took a job in advertising at The Fort Worth Press. After The Press ceased publication in the mid-1970s, he became publisher of The Arlington Daily News and worked for the Belo Corporation until his retirement.

Robert married Mary Kathryn Guthrie in 1949. The couple had three children, including Donald, born January 13, 1950; Anthony, born July 20, 1961, and Judith, born January 12, 1965. They all survive him.

Robert will be remembered for the many years of devoted care he rendered to his wife, Mary K., who suffered from a long illness. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, a sister, Joanne Smart, and a brother, Jim Eierdam. Robert played baseball in his youth in Spokane. He also was an avid golfer who taught the game to his son, Tony, and daughter, Judith. Robert will be honored at a Celebration of Life mass at Holy Family Church at 10 a.m. on September 12.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to TCU School of Journalism or to Gonzaga Preparatory School in Spokane, Washington.

The Community News

August 31, 2018