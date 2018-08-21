No. 1 Lucas Lovejoy gets past No. 6 Ladycats, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 in battle of top Class 5A teams

Class 5A state-ranked No. 1 Lucas Lovejoy outlasted the No. 6 Aledo Ladycats, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 Tuesday night in a non-district volleyball match at the Advantage Sports Complex in Carrollton in a match-up of two of 5A’s top teams.

The loss evens the Ladycats’ overall mark to 9-9, while Lovejoy raises its record to 17-4.

“We were not consistent,” Ladycats head coach Claire Gay said. “Lovejoy is a very good defensive team, starting with the net with their block. They also play pretty good defense behind the block. But we could not pass the ball well enough to do anything offensively.”

Junior hitter Evelyn Torres led Aledo at the net with nine kills. Senior hitter Hannah Jones added eight kills, and sophomore hitter Lilly Taylor finished with seven.

Defensively, Torres and Sarah Morehead each finished with 12 digs, while Jones added 11. Morehead also led the team in assists with 20.

In sub-varsity action, the Ladycats junior varsity fell, 25-23, 25-22, and the freshman team lost, 25-14, 25-16, in the freshman “A” match. The Ladycats freshman team played twice tonight, defeating Lovejoy’s freshman “B” team, 25-18, 26-24.

