No. 1 Ladycats sweep Class 6A Waco Midway in season opener

Aledo senior hitter Hannah Jones (11) elevates before sending down a kill during the No. 1 Ladycats sweep of Waco Midway Tuesday night in the volleyball season opener at the AHS gym. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo hitters Daleigh Ellison, Hannah Jones and Evelyn Torres combined for 23 kills to lead the Class 5A state-ranked No. 1 Ladycats to a convincing 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 victory over the Class 6A Waco Midway Lady Panthers Tuesday night in the volleyball season opener at the AHS gym.

Aledo will continue non-district play this weekend at the Nike tournament. The Ladycats will return home on Tuesday, Aug. 14 to face Parker County-rival Weatherford.

Ellison led the Ladycats with nine kills, with Hannah Jones adding eight and Torres six.

Aledo also showed its prowess at the service line with 14 aces. Torres led Aledo with six aces, Jones finished with four, Sarah Morehead recorded three and Alex Grooms added one. Morehead also dished out a match-high 18 assists.

Aledo took a 22-10 lead in the opener and finished off game one after a kill from Jones. Game two saw Midway take an 18-16 lead, but the Ladycats followed with seven unanswered points for a 23-18 advantage. Two kills by Torres sealed the second set as AHS took a 2-0 lead in games.

Game three was all Aledo. The Ladycats, sparked by three aces from Torres, raced out to a 7-2 lead. An ace by Jones gave Aledo a 14-6 advantage, and AHS built 19-12 cushion 11 rallies later.

Jones began another Ladycats’ rally when she followed with a back-row kill off a feed from Allie Lorance, and after a Midway net violation, Torres fired her sixth ace of the match to give her team a 22-12 advantage.

Aledo’s final three points to close out the match were Midway errors – including a pair of service errors – as the Ladycats cruised to a season-opening sweep.

In sub-varsity action, the junior varsity swept Midway, 25-20, 25-15, while the AHS freshman team also swept the Lady Panthers, 25-20, 25-14.

For the complete story see the Aug. 10 issue of The Community News.

Aledo junior varsity hitters Audrey Pearce (11) and Sam Smith (13) put up the block Tuesday during the Ladycats 25-20, 25-15 win over Waco Midway. Photo by Tony Eierdam
Aledo freshman team setter Emily Yim sets up a hitter during the Ladycats’ 25-20, 25-14 victory over Waco Midway Tuesday at the AHS practice gym. Photo by Tony Eierdam

