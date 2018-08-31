No.1 Bearcats open grid season today in Denton against Guyer

High school football in Texas opens this week, and for the Class 5A state-ranked No. 1 Aledo Bearcats this day could not have come soon enough.

The Bearcats will face Class 6A No. 18 Denton Guyer at 7 p.m. today at Collins Stadium in Denton in the season opener for both teams.

Bearcat Nation last saw the Bearcats somberly walking off the field at AT&T Stadium after falling short by a single point in the Class 5A, Division II state championship game. Since that day the players, coaches and community have been waiting for the 2018 season to arrive to help erase the memory of last season.

Bearcats head coach Steve Wood feels his team is ready to play some “real” football.

“We have had good practices and scrimmages so I think they are ready,” Wood said. “The team has been positive and everybody has brought a positive attitude to each practice whether we were practicing at 5:30 in the morning or in the afternoon in the heat.

“Our kids have been through the offseason grind and worked hard, but now they get to do what they really love and that is to put on the pads and play a real football game.”

Wood said it is almost impossible for him to determine if the offense and defense are where the coaches want the units to be heading into the season opener, but added he and the staff got a better idea of that during the scrimmage against Byron Nelson last week.

“It will be hard to determine that until we line up live against Guyer,” he said. “I will tell you that I know we will be competitive. But at what level right off the bat I really can’t say. We (coaches) have high expectations and our kids have high expectations, but football is a work in progress.”

Catch the live action on The Community News blog at www.community-news.com.