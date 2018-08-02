Ladycats ranked No. 1 in first Class 5A TGCA volleyball poll

The preseason Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A volleyball poll was released this morning, and the organization has placed the Aledo Ladycats as its top team.

The Ladycats are ranked No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Lucas Lovejoy. Those two teams will meet in Carrollton at the Texas Advantage Volleyball Sports Complex in a non-district match on Aug. 21.

Ladycats head coach Claire Gay was surprised when told of her team’s top preseason ranking.

“We are honored and flattered TGCA feels so strongly about us,” she said. “However, it does paint a target on our backs, but we are ready to accept the challenge of being so highly thought of.”

The Ladycats are loaded with depth and experience in 2018. Aledo returns nine hitters, both setters and two defensive specialists from a team that reached the state semifinals last year.

Other Region I Top 10 selections include Amarillo (No. 4), Colleyville Heritage (No. 7) and Canyon Randall (No. 9).

The Ladycats will host a scrimmage beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Aledo High School gym facing Brock (9 a.m.), Glen Rose (10:40 a.m.) and Arlington Lamar (11:30 a.m.).

The regular season opener is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Waco Midway.

TGCA Class 5A Preseason Poll



1. Aledo

2. Lucas Lovejoy

3. Kingwood Park

4. Amarillo

5. Gregory-Portland

6. Waxahachie

7. Colleyville Heritage

8. Willis

9. Canyon Randall

10. Hutto