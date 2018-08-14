Ladycats host Weatherford today in annual Parker County volleyball tussle

Not only is today’s Aledo Ladycats home clash with Weatherford a match between players who are very familiar with each other through club play, but it also offers an interesting coaching matchup as the two head coaches are husband and wife.

The varsity match is set for 6 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym. The freshman and JV matches will start at 5 p.m.

Last year, Weatherford head coach Nick Gay had the upper hand in a Weatherford victory over AHS, but this year Ladycats head coach and Nick’s wife Claire Gay has many more returning starters and varsity players as Aledo looks for revenge from last year’s match.

The two coaches are in their second seasons at their respective schools.

“We are a volleyball family,” Claire Gay said. “After matches when we both get home we usually discuss our matches and bounce ideas off each other. It’s a neat situation to be in as a coach.”