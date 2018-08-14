203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Ladycats host Weatherford today in annual Parker County volleyball tussle

22 hours ago
1 Min Read
Aledo defensive specialist Allie Lorance passes the ball during a recent match. The Ladycats will host the Weatherford Lady Roos today at 6 p.m. at the AHS gym. At far right, Ladycats head coach Claire Gay will be facing husband Nick Gay, the Lady Roos' head coach. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Not only is today’s Aledo Ladycats home clash with Weatherford a match between players who are very familiar with each other through club play, but it also offers an interesting coaching matchup as the two head coaches are husband and wife.

The varsity match is set for 6 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym. The freshman and JV matches will start at 5 p.m.

Last year, Weatherford head coach Nick Gay had the upper hand in a Weatherford victory over AHS, but this year Ladycats head coach and Nick’s wife Claire Gay has many more returning starters and varsity players as Aledo looks for revenge from last year’s match.

The two coaches are in their second seasons at their respective schools.

“We are a volleyball family,” Claire Gay said. “After matches when we both get home we usually discuss our matches and bounce ideas off each other. It’s a neat situation to be in as a coach.”

 

 

Events Calendar

« August 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Sat 18

Back to School Fair and Health Clinic

August 18 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Mon 20

Rotary Club of Aledo

August 20 @ 11:30 am
Mon 20

Aledo Farmers Market

August 20 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wed 22

Master of Memory Class

August 22 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 25

Parker Paws Adoption Event 

August 25 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tue 28

Aledo Community Lions Club

August 28 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: