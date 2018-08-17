203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Kylene Hayes

Kylene June Hayes, 82, of Benbrook, Texas, died August 16, 2018 in Fort Worth.

Kylene was born Nov. 1, 1935 in Berryville, Arkansas to Elva and Lura Ellen Hale.  She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.  Kylene was a member of Parker County Cowboy Church.

Kylene was preceded in death by her parents, and spouse, James R. Hayes.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Damon of Fort Worth; son, Scott Hayes and wife, Pamela of Aledo; and grandchildren, Lauren Damon, Chelsea Hayes, Jamie Damon, and Chandler Hayes.

Graveside services were held Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 in Aledo-Brown Cemetery, Aledo, Texas, with Pastor Louis Sneed officiating.

Services were under the direction of Winscott Road Funeral Home, Benbrook, Texas.

August 24, 2018

