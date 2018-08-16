County judge proposes decreased tax rate

From the office of Parker County Judge Mark Riley:

Parker County’s proposed maintenance and operations (General Fund) tax rate has been dropped by approximately 1.4 cents per $100 valuation in County Judge Mark Riley’s 2018-19 proposed budget, which comes with a total tax rate decrease, to the effective rate of $0.383806 cents per $100 valuation.

Homeowners would pay $383.81 on a $100,000 home at the proposed rate.

At the newly proposed total tax rate of $0.383806, new property added to the tax roll this year will provide $1,233,449 to the General Fund Maintenance and Operations, $414,069 for the Lateral Road and Bridge Fund and $430,158 for Debt Service.

The county will adopt the budget and tax rate at a meeting held on Friday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Parker County Courthouse.

Parker County continues to maintain one of the lowest tax rates in the state, with 87% of other counties in Texas having a higher total county tax rate. Parker County also maintains AA+ bond rating. There are no other governmental entities in Parker County that have the AA+ rating.

Savings created by the AA+ bond rating has saved the county $600,000 over the term of the county’s transportation bond program.