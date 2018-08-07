203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Obituaries

Catherine McGlothlin

14 hours ago
1 Min Read
Catherine McGlothlin

Catherine McGlothlin, 87, died Saturday, August 4, 2018 in Weatherford.

Catherine was born June 13, 1931 in Ottumwa, Iowa to Walter and Grace Ward Llewellyn. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene McGlothlin; brother, Leonard Llewellyn; and sister, Edith Howe.

Survivors include daughters, Treva Vines (Greg), Linda Edwards (George), Elizabeth Schroeder and Joyce Garrett (David); grandchildren, Shelley, Diane, Koury, Jessica, Teri, Micah, Alisha, Tyler, and River; and great-grandchildren, Rachel, Austin, Cole, Evan, Langdon, Cathrine, Anya, Eugene, Ezra, Little Micah, Carter, Codi, Makayla, and Katie.

Services were scheduled for 2 p.m.  Thursday, August 9, 2018 at New Faith Baptist Church, Aledo.

Interment at Spring Creek Cemetery, Weatherford.

Visitation was scheduled from  6-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at White’s Funeral Home.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Rosealee Hoffman

3,449 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Events Calendar

« August 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Wed 08

Chamber luncheon

August 8 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thu 09

Master Gardener training orientation

August 9 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 09

Family Fun Night

August 9 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thu 09

New Band Parent Social Hour

August 9 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 09

Q&A on Native Plants

August 9 @ 6:30 pm
Sat 11

Parker Paws Adoption Event 

August 11 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 11

Rapunzel: The Bratty Little Princess

August 11 @ 10:00 am - 10:40 am
Sat 11

NAACP Meeting

August 11 @ 11:00 am
Sun 12

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

August 12 @ 2:00 pm
Mon 13

Aledo Farmers Market

August 13 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: