Catherine McGlothlin, 87, died Saturday, August 4, 2018 in Weatherford.

Catherine was born June 13, 1931 in Ottumwa, Iowa to Walter and Grace Ward Llewellyn. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene McGlothlin; brother, Leonard Llewellyn; and sister, Edith Howe.

Survivors include daughters, Treva Vines (Greg), Linda Edwards (George), Elizabeth Schroeder and Joyce Garrett (David); grandchildren, Shelley, Diane, Koury, Jessica, Teri, Micah, Alisha, Tyler, and River; and great-grandchildren, Rachel, Austin, Cole, Evan, Langdon, Cathrine, Anya, Eugene, Ezra, Little Micah, Carter, Codi, Makayla, and Katie.

Services were scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, August 9, 2018 at New Faith Baptist Church, Aledo.

Interment at Spring Creek Cemetery, Weatherford.

Visitation was scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at White’s Funeral Home.