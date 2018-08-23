Breakfast at Bearcat Stadium: Aledo Bearcats to host Byron Nelson High School in final football tune-up Friday morning

In keeping with the routine of their normal practice schedule, the Aledo Bearcats will host the Byron Nelson Bobcats in a scrimmage Friday morning at Bearcat Stadium in their final tune-up before the regular season begins next week.

The varsity scrimmage will begin at 9 a.m. with the junior varsity and freshman scrimmages to follow.

“We feel good about how we have practiced in August,” Bearcats head coach Steve Wood said. “But this scrimmage will tell us more about ourselves and where we are at. I know the kids are ready to hit someone besides themselves.”

The Bearcats season opener is Friday, Aug. 31 against Denton Guyer at Collins Stadium in Denton.