O.B. “Butter” Bridier, 92, died Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.

O.B. was born Sept. 21, 1925. He was a resident of Willow Park for 52 years. Retired from General Dynamics after 42 years.

He is survived by his wife, Lavada Fay Bridier, and lots of friends.

Graveside services were scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 25, at Greenwood Memorial Park.

Memorials: in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.