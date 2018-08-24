The Aledo High School football team defeated Byron Nelson High School in a scrimmage this morning at Bearcat Stadium. The Bearcats will play their first game Friday, August 31, against Denton Guyer at Collins Stadium in Denton. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Bearcats host Bryon Nelson
