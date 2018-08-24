203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Bearcats host Bryon Nelson

14 hours ago
1 Min Read
Tre Owens carries the ball down the sidelines during the Bearcat scrimmage versus Byron Nelson.

The Aledo High School football team defeated Byron Nelson High School in a scrimmage this morning at Bearcat Stadium. The Bearcats will play their first game Friday, August 31, against Denton Guyer at Collins Stadium in Denton. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Events Calendar

« August 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Sat 25

Cross Country

August 25 @ 7:00 am
Sat 25

Parker Paws Adoption Event 

August 25 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Mon 27

Aledo Farmers Market

August 27 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Mon 27

‘Messiah’ Auditions

August 27 @ 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Mon 27

Hamlet Auditions

August 27 @ 6:30 pm
Tue 28

Aledo Community Lions Club

August 28 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Tue 28

Volleyball

August 28 @ 5:30 pm
Fri 31

Volleyball

August 31 @ 5:00 pm
