Bearcats end first week of practices with spirited Saturday scrimmage

On their final day of the first week of practices and on their first day to work in full pads, the Aledo Bearcats concluded six straight days of workouts with an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday morning at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcats will go back to work Monday morning, and will conclude next week’s practices with a scrimmage against Byron Nelson High School at 9 a.m. at Bearcat Stadium. The season opener is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31 against Denton Guyer at Denton ISDs Collins Stadium.

The Bearcats’ first team offense began the scrimmage with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended on a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Bishop to receiver Jo Jo Earle. Bishop and Earle would hook up again later on a 14-yard TD pass. Reserve QB Hampton Fay – also a starting receiver – got some time in as signal caller and directed a six-play, 25-yard drive that was sealed on a four-yard touchdown run by tailback Jase McClellan.

The second-team offense also had success as tailback Avery Jackson scored on TD runs of 1 and 30 yards, and Gatlin Johnson, at QB, threw a 15-yard TD pass to Chris Aguilar. Fay also scored on a 15-yard scramble to pay dirt for the second-team offense.

The Bearcats’ defense scored on an interception return and recovered a fumble.

“The offense is way ahead of schedule and looked good,” Bearcats head coach Steve Wood said. “But this was a good way to end the first week of practice. These guys were focused today, and they came to work every day this week even when we had a stretch of three consecutive practices that began at 5:30 a.m. (due to teacher in service).

“I am so proud of these guys. Out of 140 ball players, not one came late to practice this week – nobody was tardy, not even at the 5:30 (a.m.) practices. That says a lot about these Bearcats.”