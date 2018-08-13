203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Bearcats conclude first day of practice

2 days ago
1 Min Read
Aledo quarterback Jake Bishop hands off to tailback Jase McClellan this morning during the Bearcats' first practice for the 2018 season. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Conditions could not have been better for a first day of high school football practice in Texas.

The Aledo Bearcats hustled through two spirited practices this morning, by UIL rule the first day schools in Class 5A and 6A that held spring football can begin August practices.

The temperature never climbed above 79 degrees this morning, and tomorrow may be more pleasant for the Bearcats as practice begins at 5:30 a.m. due to teacher in service.

“Everybody was hustling and it appears everybody came back in good condition,” Bearcats head coach Steve Wood said. “We got a lot done today considering (by UIL rule) we could only practice in helmets, shorts and T-shirts. It was a very good first day.”

The Bearcats will conclude the first week of practices Saturday with an intrasquad scrimmage at Bearcat Stadium. The freshman team will scrimmage at 8 a.m., followed by the junior varsity at 9 a.m. and the varsity at 10 a.m.

For more on the Bearcats’ first week of practices see the Aug. 17 issue of The Community News.

Events Calendar

« August 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Sat 18

Back to School Fair and Health Clinic

August 18 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Mon 20

Rotary Club of Aledo

August 20 @ 11:30 am
Mon 20

Aledo Farmers Market

August 20 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wed 22

Master of Memory Class

August 22 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 25

Parker Paws Adoption Event 

August 25 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tue 28

Aledo Community Lions Club

August 28 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: