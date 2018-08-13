Bearcats conclude first day of practice

Conditions could not have been better for a first day of high school football practice in Texas.

The Aledo Bearcats hustled through two spirited practices this morning, by UIL rule the first day schools in Class 5A and 6A that held spring football can begin August practices.

The temperature never climbed above 79 degrees this morning, and tomorrow may be more pleasant for the Bearcats as practice begins at 5:30 a.m. due to teacher in service.

“Everybody was hustling and it appears everybody came back in good condition,” Bearcats head coach Steve Wood said. “We got a lot done today considering (by UIL rule) we could only practice in helmets, shorts and T-shirts. It was a very good first day.”

The Bearcats will conclude the first week of practices Saturday with an intrasquad scrimmage at Bearcat Stadium. The freshman team will scrimmage at 8 a.m., followed by the junior varsity at 9 a.m. and the varsity at 10 a.m.

For more on the Bearcats’ first week of practices see the Aug. 17 issue of The Community News.