Aledo Bearcats assistant coach Keith Wood demonstrates the proper stance for a linebacker to future Bearcats this morning during the first day of Bearcat Football Camp at the Aledo High School practice field. The camp runs through Thursday. For more photos from the camp see the Aug. 10 issue of The Community News.
Bearcat Football Camp
2 days ago
1 Min Read
-
Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Tony Eierdam
Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
31
|
1
|
7
|
10
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
19
|
21
|
23
|
24
|
26
|
29
|
30
|
31
|
1
Wed 08
Chamber luncheon
August 8 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thu 09
Master Gardener training orientation
August 9 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 09
Family Fun Night
August 9 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thu 09
New Band Parent Social Hour
August 9 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 09
Q&A on Native Plants
August 9 @ 6:30 pm
Sat 11
Parker Paws Adoption Event
August 11 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 11
Rapunzel: The Bratty Little Princess
August 11 @ 10:00 am - 10:40 am
Sat 11
NAACP Meeting
August 11 @ 11:00 am
Sun 12
Parker County Texas Democratic Women
August 12 @ 2:00 pm
Mon 13
Aledo Farmers Market
August 13 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
3,601 Comments