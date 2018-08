In a battle of two Class 5A volleyball teams ranked in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Top 10, the No. 6 Aledo Ladycats will take on new No. 1 Lucas Lovejoy today in Carrollton.

The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m. today at the Advantage Volleyball Complex in Carrollton. The JV match begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Ladycats come into the match with a 9-8 record as Aledo went 4-4 at last weekends’ Northwest Classic.

Lovejoy is 16-4 overall.