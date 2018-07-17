Willow Park moves to Stage 4 Water Rationing

The City of Willow Park has announced immediate implementation of Stage 4 water rationing as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24.

In Stage 4, residents are only allowed to water between the hours of 5-8 a.m. one day per week. Even-numbered street addresses may water on Thursdays only, and odd-numbered addresses may water on Mondays only.

City officials indicated the problem was not only demand during the drought, but also a reduction in production of city wells.

City Administrator said production in one new well that came on-line in early July has already dropped from 90 gallons per minute to 70 gallons per minute.

Production in another well has dropped 50 percent since last year.

“The wells are just failing,” Grimes said. “They have been running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

According to the city’s website, it has lost 200,000 gallons of production per day since May of 2017.

The city’s water customers used 33.5 million gallons of water in the most recent billing period, which breaks down to 1.1 to 1.2 million gallons per day. The wells are producing about 1.08 million gallons per day.

Grimes indicated the city’s water tanks need to have an opportunity to re-fill.

“We are trying to raise concern and awareness,” he said. “If everyone complies we’ll be happy.”