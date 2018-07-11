Tommy Chester Wiley, age 69, died peacefully on Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Fort Worth.

Tommy was born on January 16, 1949, in Fort Worth to “Chester” William Manchester Wiley and Margie Marie Cogburn Wiley. Tommy was a 1967 graduate of Aledo High School and married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Cathy Diane Cudd, on February 6, 1970. Tommy was a graduate of Tarleton State University.

As a member of the Wiley family of Aledo, Tommy was involved in the dairy industry from the very beginning as a partner of WHW Dairy Cattle Company, and later Wiley Dairy. After the dairy business, Tommy went on to have a well-rounded and diverse business career. Tommy worked for Lockheed Martin as an exhibits coordinator, then acquired his real estate license and became a broker, later forming his own business, Wiley Properties, with his sister-in-law, Susan Wiley.

Tommy was a gentle, soft-spoken man of faith, and faithfully served for many years as a deacon at the Aledo Church of Christ, and was an active member of the Northwest Church of Christ in Fort Worth. Tommy had a very wry sense of humor and was not afraid to use it among his family and friends. Tommy doted on his children, then later his grandchildren, who knew him as “Big Daddy,” and strove to be very involved and a guiding influence in their lives. Tommy and Diane truly enjoyed traveling in recent years, and took many amazing trips all over the United States, making lasting memories for themselves and their family.

Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Chester Wiley, his mother, Margie Wiley, and his sister, Alta Margaret Wiley.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diane; his daughter, Angela Wiley Brown, her husband, Barry Brown; and grandchildren, Britton, Blake, and Blair Brown. He is also survived by his son, Jason Loyd Wiley, children, Austen and Meagan Wiley, his wife, Sherry, and their children, Jaci and Embyrlee Wiley. Tommy’s other survivors include his brother, Jimmie Joe Wiley, his wife, Susan Eskew Wiley, his sister, Helen Wiley Hyles and her husband, Terry Hyles. Tommy is survived by his parents-in-law, Loyd and Earleen Cudd, as well as his sisters-in-law, Donna Key and husband, David, and Dana Broumley and husband, Keith.

Others left to cherish Tommy’s memory are many nieces and nephews and countless cousins and dear friends.

2 Timothy 4:7—I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

Visitation was set for 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Avenue, Weatherford.

Funeral services were scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, July 30, 2018, at the Northwest Church of Christ, 6059 Azle Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas. Burial services were set to follow immediately at Annetta Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Garden Terrace for their excellent care of Tommy.

The Community News

August 3, 2018