Ranch House Road construction continues on schedule

Willow Park Mayor Doyle Moss said he expects Phase 1 of the re-building of

Ranch House Road, which began late in May, to be complete by the end of July. Phase 1 covers the stretch from Fox Hunt to Lockheed.

Once that area of Ranch House is open, construction will begin on Phase 2, which runs from Lockheed to Willow Crest. The engineers plan to have that portion open by the end of September.

The overall project will be completed in four phases and is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.