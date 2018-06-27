203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature News

Ranch House Road construction continues on schedule

2 days ago
1 Min Read

Willow Park Mayor Doyle Moss said he expects Phase 1 of the re-building of

Ranch House Road, which began late in May, to be complete by the end of July. Phase 1 covers the stretch from Fox Hunt to Lockheed.

Once that area of Ranch House is open, construction will begin on Phase 2, which runs from Lockheed to Willow Crest. The engineers plan to have that portion open by the end of September.

The overall project will be completed in four phases and is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Thu 05

Peach Festival Art Contest Registration

July 5 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sun 08

KidPower International Musical Theatre Camp

July 8 @ 9:00 am
Mon 09

Performance Course High-Intensity

July 9 @ 6:45 am - 10:15 am
Mon 09

Multi-Sport Camp

July 9 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mon 09

Walk & Talk

July 9 @ 9:00 am - 10:00 am
Mon 09

Aledo Farmers Market

July 9 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Mon 09

Parker County Active Democrats

July 9 @ 6:30 pm
Wed 11

Chamber Luncheon

July 11 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thu 12

Eric Bell Soccer Academy

July 12
Thu 12

Wilson Fest

July 12 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: