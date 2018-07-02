Patti Gail Clinton, 61, of Springtown, died Tuesday morning, July 24, in Fort Worth.

Patti was born April 19, 1957, in Bridgeport, to Melvin and Billye Simons. On November 7, 1980, she married Robert Clinton. Patti will be remembered for her tenacity in overcoming her life-long struggle with her arthritis. A devout Christian, Patti daily studied her Bible and was a long-time member of Cross Timbers Bible Church. She worked for Wallbuilders in Aledo for more than 25 years. Patti cherished time spent with her family and loved her pets, whom she considered her ‘babies.’

Patti is survived by her husband of nearly 38 years, Robert; her sister, Sylvia Bowman; brother, Terry and wife Lisa Simons; nieces and nephews, Matthew Bowman, Melody Petree, Mallorie Hadley, and Mackenzie King, Kadija Ahmed, Qavi Ahmed, and Nebeel Ahmed; and by her brother-in-law, Munir Ahmed and sister-in-law, Anita Ahmed.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services celebrating her life were scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, July 27, at Cross Timbers Bible Church in Peaster. Burial to follow at Curtis Cemetery in Weatherford. Visitation was scheduled from 5-8 p.m. at the Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel in Weatherford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Cross Timbers Bible Church or to www.wallbuilders.com.

The Community News

August 3, 2018