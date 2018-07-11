Mary Mike McKenzie, 74, of Aledo, formerly of Amarillo, died Wednesday morning, July 25, in Willow Park, Texas.

Mary Mike was born December 23, 1943, in Fort Worth, Texas to Lawrence Maple Oles and Patty Alice Miller Oles. She married Robert McKenzie and would have celebrated more than 50 years of marriage together. Mary Mike graduated from The University of Texas where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She and her family lived in Aledo for more than 36 years, and she loved being a part of the community. She played a vital role in the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce for the last 22 years and was awarded Member and Volunteer of the Year. She also volunteered with the Careity Foundation and was awarded Volunteer of the Year.

Mary Mike was a Travel Agent for Gulliver’s Travel and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Willow Park. She loved all animals and enjoyed horseback riding in her younger years. Mary Mike was “loved and respected by all who knew her.” Most of all, she will be remembered for being a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mary Mike is survived by her son, Clay McKenzie and wife, Sherry McKenzie; her grandchildren, Audria, Alexis, and Jack McKenzie, and Elizabeth Gomez; sister, Suzanne Oles, and husband, Mike Hyatt; sister-in-law, Mary Martha Oles and Kay McKenzie McCord; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary Mike was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McKenzie; and daughter, Cara McKenzie Gomez and by her brothers, Larry Miller Oles and Charles Patrick Oles, MD.

Memorials may be made to the Careity Foundation.

A memorial service celebrating her life was scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Aledo United Methodist Church, 100 Pecan Drive, in Aledo. Following the Service, family and friends planned to gather at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Willow Park for fellowship and remembrance.

