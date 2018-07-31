203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Obituaries

Leta Mae Eastman

18 hours ago
1 Min Read
Leta Mae Eastman

Leta Mae Eastman, 84, died Saturday, July 28, 2018, at her home in Aledo.

Leta Mae Eastman was born January 13, 1934, in Parker County, daughter of the late Roy Lee and Fannie Mckinzie Johnson. She made her career in the education system as a P.E. teacher before becoming a librarian and retired after many dedicated years of service. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Eastman; parents; brother, Fred Johnson; as well as her sisters, Eloise White and Betty Hogan.

Survivors include her daughter, Barbra Ballard, and husband, Jerry; son, Kenneth Eastman, and wife, Ditha; twin sister, Lula Kirk; as well as 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation was scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 31 at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm in Weatherford. Interment and graveside service was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 1, at Brown Cemetery in Aledo.

The Community News
August 3, 2018

About the author

View All Posts

admin

3,560 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Events Calendar

« August 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Thu 02

Walk & Talk

August 2 @ 9:00 am - 10:00 am
Fri 03

Agnes of God

August 3 @ 8:00 pm
Mon 06

Multi-Sport Camp

August 6 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mon 06

Rotary Club of Aledo

August 6 @ 11:30 am
Mon 06

Aledo Farmers Market

August 6 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thu 09

Master Gardener training orientation

August 9 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 09

New Band Parent Social Hour

August 9 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Sun 12

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

August 12 @ 2:00 pm
Mon 13

Parker County Active Democrats

August 13 @ 6:30 pm
Tue 28

Aledo Community Lions Club

August 28 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: