Leta Mae Eastman, 84, died Saturday, July 28, 2018, at her home in Aledo.

Leta Mae Eastman was born January 13, 1934, in Parker County, daughter of the late Roy Lee and Fannie Mckinzie Johnson. She made her career in the education system as a P.E. teacher before becoming a librarian and retired after many dedicated years of service. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Eastman; parents; brother, Fred Johnson; as well as her sisters, Eloise White and Betty Hogan.

Survivors include her daughter, Barbra Ballard, and husband, Jerry; son, Kenneth Eastman, and wife, Ditha; twin sister, Lula Kirk; as well as 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation was scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 31 at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm in Weatherford. Interment and graveside service was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 1, at Brown Cemetery in Aledo.

The Community News

August 3, 2018