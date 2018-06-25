Kirsten Garrett Jacomet, age 49, formerly of Aledo, who for the majority of the past 20 years resided in Vail, CO, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018 in her residence, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Fort Worth, TX on May 6, 1969 to the late General John B. Garrett and June Brooks of Granbury, TX. On May 24, 2013, Kirsten married Aaron Jacomet in Las Vegas, NV. Kirsten is survived by her husband Aaron; mother and four siblings: Kerry Williams, of Phoenix, AZ, Johnny Garrett, of Las Vegas, NV, Kevin Garrett, of Ft. Worth, TX, and Kandice Garrett, of Ft. Worth, TX; several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Jack. She graduated from Aledo High School in 1987 in Aledo, TX. After graduating high school, she went to the University of North Texas for Hospitality Management. Whether on the beach or in the mountains, Kirsten loved taking care of her guests. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys’ and Texas Longhorns’ fan. Kirsten loved people and enjoyed bringing a smile to anyone’s face. She often put her family and friends first before herself and went out of her way to treat others special. She will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Kirsten’s life was scheduled Saturday July 7, 2018 at 6:30 PM at the residence of Clint & Deborah Bailey at 2700 Ranch House Rd., Willow Park, TX. with a reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shaw Cancer Center 322 Beard Creek Road, Edwards, CO 81632.

The Community News

July 6, 2018