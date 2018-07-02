Jimmie Blacklidge Green, age 88, died Sunday, July 8th in Fort Worth, Texas.

She was born on February 22, 1930, in Richland, Texas, to Effie and Richmond Lee Blacklidge. She married Robert Green, from Frost, Texas, in December 1946. He preceded her in death in 2007. After she married she went to art school and modeled for department stores in Corsicana. They moved to Fort Worth in 1950.

She enjoyed being a mother as well as a friend to her children. At the age of 40, she decided to do something for herself and pursued a career in real estate. It was a successful decision that led to many acquaintances, friendships, and much happiness. She earned a broker’s license and started her own real estate company—Jimmie Green Real Estate. She stated many times that she loved her life and wouldn’t have wanted to live it any differently.

Jimmie is survived by her three children, daughters T.K. and husband Jerry Riddle, Robin and husband George Dunham, and son Nolan and partner Vicki Keller. She will be fondly remembered by her granddaughters Catherine Dunham, Scottie and husband Ryan Culpepper, as well as her great granddaughter Sophie.

A private memorial service will be held at Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas for family members.

A special thank you to Dr Gregory Phillips and to the Harris Neuro ICU team.

If you wish, instead of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice, or better yet, do something nice for someone you don’t even know.

The Community News

July 13, 2018