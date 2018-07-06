203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Watch issued by National Weather Service

Parker County is included in two bulletins issued by the National Weather Service related to the hot weather.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, July 18).

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday, July 20.

In both cases, the NWS advises”very hot temperatures will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.”

High temperatures ranging from 103 to 10-7 are expected each afternoon.

The NWS offers the following advice:

• Be sure to check on persons with health problems and the elderly, as they are the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Never leave young children or pets in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short time, as temperatures can quickly rise to life-threatening levels.

  • Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
  • To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
  • Heat stroke is an emergency – call 911.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot and humid weather is anticipated. Afternoon heat indices in excess of 110 degrees with nighttime low temperatures of 78 degrees or warmer are forecast for at least two consecutive days. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

