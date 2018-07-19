203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




FM 1187 to be closed Monday, July 30

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced that FM 1187 in Aledo will be closed from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 30 for Oncor Electric Delivery utility work.

The closure will be from East Bankhead to the I-20 frontage road.

Signs will be posted for the detour, but motorists are encouraged to plan ahead. TxDOT encourages drivers to “slow down, pay attention, avoid distractions such as cell phones, be patient, and plan ahead.”

“TxDOT appreciates the patience of motorists and encourages attention to all warning signs within the construction work zone while crews work diligently to complete this work as quickly and as safely as possible. You can see all Texas road conditions by visiting: www.drivetexas.org.”

