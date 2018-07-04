203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Fireworks ban extended in Parker County

4 hours ago
1 Min Read

The use of personal fireworks in Parker County continues to be banned after Governor Abbott’s office agreed to a request from Parker County judge Mark Riley for an extension.

“In this case, Texas Forest Service and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) determined that special circumstances exist due to fire activity that recently occurred in Palo Pinto County,” said a letter from the governor’s office. “Consequently, TDEM has recommended that I grant the extension.”

The ban will now last until 3 a.m. Friday, July 13, due to the ongoing risk of wildfire.

 

