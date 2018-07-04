Construction begins on HEB

Public infrastructure construction began today at the site of the new HEB in Hudson Oaks, with store construction beginning next week. The store will be an anchor for Phase 1 of the city’s Oakey Trail project, featuring walkable retail and commercial spaces near Hudson Oaks City Hall.

“We are very excited about this. HEB has been great to work with,” said city administrator Patrick Lawler. “We expect this store to be a real driver for development in the area.”

The store is expected to open in April 2019.