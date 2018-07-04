Construction begins on HEB

203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Public infrastructure construction began today at the site of the new HEB in Hudson Oaks, with store construction beginning next week. The store will be an anchor for Phase 1 of the city’s Oakey Trail project, featuring walkable retail and commercial spaces near Hudson Oaks City Hall.

“We are very excited about this. HEB has been great to work with,” said city administrator Patrick Lawler. “We expect this store to be a real driver for development in the area.”

The store is expected to open in April 2019.

Sun 08

KidPower International Musical Theatre Camp

July 8 @ 9:00 am
Mon 09

Performance Course High-Intensity

July 9 @ 6:45 am - 10:15 am
Mon 09

Multi-Sport Camp

July 9 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mon 09

Walk & Talk

July 9 @ 9:00 am - 10:00 am
Mon 09

Aledo Farmers Market

July 9 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Mon 09

Parker County Active Democrats

July 9 @ 6:30 pm
Wed 11

Chamber Luncheon

July 11 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thu 12

Eric Bell Soccer Academy

July 12
Thu 12

Wilson Fest

July 12 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 14

Peach Pedal

July 14 @ 7:30 am
