Aledo High School defensive end Colt Ellison committed to Texas Christian University today in a long awaited decision. Ellison was also pursued by Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Notre Dame, among other schools. For more on the story, see the July 13 issue of The Community News.
Colt Ellison commits to TCU
10 hours ago
1 Min Read
