Colt Ellison commits to TCU

10 hours ago
Colt Ellison (44) has officially committed to Texas Christian University.

Aledo High School defensive end Colt Ellison committed to Texas Christian University today in a long awaited decision. Ellison was also pursued by Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Notre Dame, among other schools. For more on the story, see the July 13 issue of The Community News.

