Burn ban continued for Parker County

13 hours ago
2 Min Read

Parker County judge Mark Riley has extended the county’s burn ban through 9 a.m. Friday, July 13.

The ban restricts all outdoor burning.

Violation of the burn ban is a Class C Misdemeanor and could result in a fine of up to $500 plus court costs. Violations include the use of combustible materials, including outdoor welding; however, where welding must be performed in the field, the following mitigating efforts will be in force until the burn ban has expired:

▪ All areas where welding, cutting or grinding operations are being performed will be free of vegetation for at least twenty five feet in all directions;

▪ Surface around welding area will be watered down;

▪ Wind speeds must be no more than 20 miles per hour while performing welding, cutting or grinding operations outside of barriers or enclosures;

▪ A dedicated fire watch person will attend each welder, cutter, grinder and any activity that causes a spark;

▪ A minimum of one (1) water pressure fire extinguisher per fire watch person is required;

▪ Each site will have cellular telephone communications for emergency response;

▪ All welding, cutting and grinding operations may be performed in a total welding enclosure, or “welding box”, that is sufficiently high to control sparks and includes a fire retardant cover over the top. Winds speeds must not exceed 30 miles per hour while utilizing an enclosure;

i. Where welding (above ground and sub-surface) is required in an area where there is a potential for a hazardous atmosphere, barriers will be substituted for total enclosures (e.g. “wind walls”) to prevent sparks from coming in contact with any combustible material;

ii. The barriers will be installed to allow ventilation of the work area and ingress and egress to the work area for personnel safety;

iii. Sub-surface, or “bell hole”, welding and grinding operations within approved excavations are allowed if all other mitigation efforts are included.

