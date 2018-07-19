Bearcat Nation 101 returns August 4

Bearcat Nation 101, an annual event for newcomers to Aledo Independent School District, will be held 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Aledo High School cafeteria. Each year, the event welcomes hundreds of families to AHS to meet campus and district administrators, learn more about Aledo ISD, and purchase gear in the Bearcat Store.

In addition to Aledo ISD information, representatives from local clubs and organizations will be on hand with information about activities such as scouting, youth sports, and more. Local daycares and preschools will also be in attendance, as well as organizations like the Aledo Parent Teacher Organization and the Aledo Education Foundation.

No registration is required to attend the free event, which is come and go.