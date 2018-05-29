Traffic alert: reconstruction to begin at I-20 and Mikus Rd./FM 5

203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

The Texas Department of Transportation has advised motorists to use extra caution at the I-20 and Mikus Road/FM 5 intersection, as work is about to begin on reconstruction of the intersection. The project will include turnaround and permanent traffic signals.

The I-20 east and westbound frontage roads were converted to one-way between Hudson Oaks Drive and FM 5 in April. The change was made to improve safety and mobility in the growing area of Parker County. Work on the $4 million reconstruction project is set to begin in June and is estimated for completion in 2019. Drivers should expect lane closures during the course of the project.

Sun 10

Centrifuge Youth Camp

June 10 - June 15
Sun 10

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

June 10 @ 2:00 pm
Sun 10

The Big Buzz

June 10 @ 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Mon 11

Performance Course High-Intensity

June 11 @ 6:45 am - 10:15 am
Mon 11

Bearcat Ladycat Soccer Camp

June 11 @ 8:00 am
Mon 11

Aledo Farmers Market

June 11 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Mon 11

Parker County Active Democrats

June 11 @ 6:30 pm
Thu 14

How to Get the Kids Outside

June 14 @ 6:30 pm
Sat 16

Fun(d) Raiser

June 16 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 16

Juneteenth 2018

June 16 @ 10:15 am
