Traffic alert: reconstruction to begin at I-20 and Mikus Rd./FM 5

The Texas Department of Transportation has advised motorists to use extra caution at the I-20 and Mikus Road/FM 5 intersection, as work is about to begin on reconstruction of the intersection. The project will include turnaround and permanent traffic signals.

The I-20 east and westbound frontage roads were converted to one-way between Hudson Oaks Drive and FM 5 in April. The change was made to improve safety and mobility in the growing area of Parker County. Work on the $4 million reconstruction project is set to begin in June and is estimated for completion in 2019. Drivers should expect lane closures during the course of the project.