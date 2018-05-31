Shirley McCoy

Shirley Sue McCoy, 94, beloved aunt and faithful Christian friend, passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Shirley was born in the Elm Grove Community of Central Texas, San Saba County, on April 27, 1924, the daughter of Kirby and Lucile Grady Smith. She graduated from Richland Springs High School and then attended Brownwood Business College. Then she worked at the Courthouse in Brownwood, and for an oil company in Midland, before marrying Robert E. McCoy, Jr. on April 10, 1949.

Since her husband’s job at Western Electric Instillation involved travelling, for the next twenty years they lived all over Texas, from Amarillo to Brownsville and from Arlington to Midland. The following twelve years were spent in St. Louis County, Missouri, while her husband worked at the Western Electric engineering office there. Shirley shared her husband’s hobbies of travel and photography, but her love affair with her typewriter, which began when she was a senior in high school, continued for the rest of her life. She wrote family history books, travelogues, poetry and humor. Having read the bible through every year for forty years, she would still spend her mornings reading the scripture. She was a member of the Ester Sunday School Class.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, her two brothers; and one sister.

She is survived by nine nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives.

Funeral Services were scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in White’s Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086, with Reverend Jerome Smith and Reverend Lynn Crosslin officiating. Burial will follow in the Brock Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to Gideon’s International, P. O. Box 122, Weatherford, or Meals on Wheels, 1226 Holland Lake Rd., Weatherford, Texas 76086.