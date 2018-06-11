Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a public service announcement regarding phone scams.

Sheriff Larry Fowler said the Sheriff’s dispatch call center received two complaints today from citizens who received scam phone calls pertaining to a man identifying himself as “Matt Carter,” stating he is with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller then informs the victim that they are the subject of a law suit, and if they do not pay their “court fees,” they will be arrested.

A third man reported he received a scam call from (817) 592-6499. The scammer identified himself as “Matt Newsom,” claiming he was with a certified public accounting office. The suspect asked the caller to verify their correct address, asking the victim if this address is where they received government and federal mail. The victim stated when he began asking questions to the scammer to verify who he was and who he was associated with, the scammer hung up.

Sheriff Fowler said, “Our office will not contact any citizen in an attempt to collect court fees. This is a scam. If anyone receives a similar call, we advise them to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement agency immediately to report the incident.”

Sheriff Fowler added anyone with questions regarding law suits or court-related fees, can verify that with the court or log onto www.parkercountytx.com, and follow the prompts under the Judicial Records Search.

“Be aware, that scammers will frequently access public records in order to obtain your information and use it to appear legitimate,” Sheriff Fowler said. “We caution the public that anyone receiving a phone call from persons seeking money should always verify who the individual is and the agency they claim to be associated with. The best way to avoid becoming a victim is to simply hang up.”