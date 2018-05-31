Robert Byrom

Robert Westley Byrom, 84, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend passed away Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Wesley (Pops) was born May 21, 1934, son of Lee Byrom and Vera Knightstep Byrom in Wichita Falls, Texas. He met and married Colene Bryant, on April 22, 1961, and they raised three wonderful children together. Wes loved to be with family, support his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in all sports and activities they were involved in, as well as eat at hole-in-the-wall restaurants that surprisingly had the best food and of course, watch old westerns. He was drafted into the United States Army at the age of eighteen and served for four years. After the Army, Wes worked at Southwestern Bell/AT&T for thirty-two years in management. Upon retirement, he purchased a wholesale beauty supply, Armstrong McCall, that Colene and he owned for twenty years. Wes was also a member of the First United Methodist Church. Wes’ last years of life were happily spent in the comfort of his family and friends here in Weatherford at Autumn Hill Manor. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, with all of his heart, and they will deeply miss him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Colene Byrom, of fifty-four years.

He is survived by brother, Fred Byrom and wife, Shirley; son, Dean Harris and wife, Kay; daughters, Gaylene Taylor and husband, Steve, Jeina Dunn and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Dustin Harris, Annie Harris Parrish and husband, Ben, Jaca Taylor, Heather Taylor Klein and husband, David, Zac Taylor and wife, Kelsey, Jade Dunn, Momo Dunn; great-grandchildren, Gunner Cauthen, Brinley Cauthen, Gannon Sigala, Collins Taylor, and Cruz Klein; and many loving family members and friends.

Graveside Services were scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018 in Lubbock City Cemetery, Lubbock. Visitation was scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086.