Mary Huffman

Mary Louise Huffman, 78, passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Mary was born June 6, 1940, in Houston to James Howard and Gertie Mae Speed Horn. She was City Secretary for both Springtown and Azle for 35 years. Mary was also the President of the Chamber of Commerce in Springtown. She attended First Baptist Church of Springtown for many years, and most recently attended Southcliff Baptist Church in Fort Worth. She helped found the KIT group at her church for members that were homebound to help keep them connected with the church. She was a member of the ladies group, Never Alone, and they were like family to her. Mary was always willing to help others, no matter what she was going through herself. She was a great cook and loved hosting family gatherings.

She is survived by children, Mark Huffman, Kristi Huffman Towles, and Shelly Huffman; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.

Graveside services were scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, June 30, at Springtown Cemetery. Visitation was scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, June 29, at White’s Funeral Home, Springtown.