203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Obituaries

Horace Romero

1 day ago
2 Min Read
Horace Romero

Horace Albert Romero, 86, passed away Saturday, June 9, 2018.

Horace was born September 8, 1931 to Pedro and Eulogia Romero in Fort Sumner, NM. He married the love of his life, June Camp, on September 16, 1956 and they had many happy years together until her passing in 2009. Horace was an electrical engineer for General Dynamics and gave 37 years of dedicated service. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing on all of the local courses. He also liked to bowl. He was a longtime member of St. Stephen Catholic Church as well as the Knights of Columbus and was involved with Meals on Wheels. He was a kind soul and will be missed by all who knew him.

Horace was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Eulogia Romero; wife of 53 years, June Romero; numerous sisters and one brother.

He is survived by children, Donna Schoonover and husband, Ben, and Henry Romero and wife, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Toby Schoonover and wife, Chandler, Stephen Romero, and Catherine Romero; sister, Margaret Dye; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial was scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, June 14, at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1802 Bethel Rd, Weatherford, 76086. Interment is set for Annetta Cemetery. Visitation was schedule from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, with Rosary at 7 p.m. at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mercy Ships, www.mercyships.org.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Rosealee Hoffman

3,449 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Tue 12

Centrifuge Youth Camp

June 10 - June 15
Thu 14

How to Get the Kids Outside

June 14 @ 6:30 pm
Sat 16

Fun(d) Raiser

June 16 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 16

Juneteenth 2018

June 16 @ 10:15 am
Sun 17

PapaPalooza celebrates fathers, families, and fun

June 17 @ 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Mon 18

Performance Course High-Intensity

June 18 @ 6:45 am - 10:15 am
Mon 18

Digital Media Mania

June 18 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Mon 18

Rotary Club of Aledo

June 18 @ 11:30 am
Mon 18

Aledo Farmers Market

June 18 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sat 23

Class of 2008 Reunion

June 23 @ 7:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: