Horace Romero

Horace Albert Romero, 86, passed away Saturday, June 9, 2018.

Horace was born September 8, 1931 to Pedro and Eulogia Romero in Fort Sumner, NM. He married the love of his life, June Camp, on September 16, 1956 and they had many happy years together until her passing in 2009. Horace was an electrical engineer for General Dynamics and gave 37 years of dedicated service. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing on all of the local courses. He also liked to bowl. He was a longtime member of St. Stephen Catholic Church as well as the Knights of Columbus and was involved with Meals on Wheels. He was a kind soul and will be missed by all who knew him.

Horace was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Eulogia Romero; wife of 53 years, June Romero; numerous sisters and one brother.

He is survived by children, Donna Schoonover and husband, Ben, and Henry Romero and wife, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Toby Schoonover and wife, Chandler, Stephen Romero, and Catherine Romero; sister, Margaret Dye; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial was scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, June 14, at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1802 Bethel Rd, Weatherford, 76086. Interment is set for Annetta Cemetery. Visitation was schedule from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, with Rosary at 7 p.m. at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mercy Ships, www.mercyships.org.