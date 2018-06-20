203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Former Bearcat midfielder Max Owens selected to United States Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American team

Aledo senior midfielder Max Owens (10) advances the ball down field during the 5A state championship match.

Aledo midfielder Max Owens, Class of 2018, was selected to the United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar All-America team for the 2017-18 academic year. Owens will be honored Jan. 12, 2019 at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Luncheon along with all of the All-Americans for youth, high school and college soccer in 2018.  The event will take place in conjunction with the 73rd annual United Soccer Coaches Convention, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

