Aledo midfielder Max Owens, Class of 2018, was selected to the United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar All-America team for the 2017-18 academic year. Owens will be honored Jan. 12, 2019 at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Luncheon along with all of the All-Americans for youth, high school and college soccer in 2018. The event will take place in conjunction with the 73rd annual United Soccer Coaches Convention, at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Former Bearcat midfielder Max Owens selected to United States Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American team
10 hours ago
1 Min Read
-
Share This!
You may also like
Main Feature • News
Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
2 days ago
Main Feature • News
Attempted kidnapping reported near Aledo
June 20, 2018
Main Feature • News • Sports
Aledo ISD: Buc will stay through January 2019
June 20, 2018
3,601 Comments