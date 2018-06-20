Former Bearcat midfielder Max Owens selected to United States Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American team

Aledo midfielder Max Owens, Class of 2018, was selected to the United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar All-America team for the 2017-18 academic year. Owens will be honored Jan. 12, 2019 at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Luncheon along with all of the All-Americans for youth, high school and college soccer in 2018. The event will take place in conjunction with the 73rd annual United Soccer Coaches Convention, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

