First responders pay respects

First responders from Aledo and Willow Park gathered at the Aledo bridge on Monday to pay their respects as the procession carrying the body of deceased Weatherford firefighter Andy Loller passed through. Loller died while fighting wildfires in west Texas on Sunday. The Parker County Firefighter Benevolent Fund is collecting money for the family at http://pcfbf.org/contact_us.html.

Like this: Like Loading...