203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Main Feature News

First responders pay respects

1 day ago
1 Min Read

First responders from Aledo and Willow Park gathered at the Aledo bridge on Monday to pay their respects as the procession carrying the body of deceased Weatherford firefighter Andy Loller passed through. Loller died while fighting wildfires in west Texas on Sunday. The Parker County Firefighter Benevolent Fund is collecting money for the family at http://pcfbf.org/contact_us.html.

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Tue 12

Centrifuge Youth Camp

June 10 - June 15
Thu 14

How to Get the Kids Outside

June 14 @ 6:30 pm
Sat 16

Fun(d) Raiser

June 16 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 16

Juneteenth 2018

June 16 @ 10:15 am
Sun 17

PapaPalooza celebrates fathers, families, and fun

June 17 @ 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Mon 18

Performance Course High-Intensity

June 18 @ 6:45 am - 10:15 am
Mon 18

Digital Media Mania

June 18 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Mon 18

Rotary Club of Aledo

June 18 @ 11:30 am
Mon 18

Aledo Farmers Market

June 18 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sat 23

Class of 2008 Reunion

June 23 @ 7:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: