First responders from Aledo and Willow Park gathered at the Aledo bridge on Monday to pay their respects as the procession carrying the body of deceased Weatherford firefighter Andy Loller passed through. Loller died while fighting wildfires in west Texas on Sunday. The Parker County Firefighter Benevolent Fund is collecting money for the family at http://pcfbf.org/contact_us.html.
First responders pay respects
1 day ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
Education • Main Feature
Graduation 2018
June 3, 2018
About the author
admin
Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
27
|
29
|
30
|
31
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
7
|
8
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
24
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
30
Tue 12
Centrifuge Youth Camp
June 10 - June 15
Thu 14
How to Get the Kids Outside
June 14 @ 6:30 pm
Sat 16
Fun(d) Raiser
June 16 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 16
Juneteenth 2018
June 16 @ 10:15 am
Sun 17
PapaPalooza celebrates fathers, families, and fun
June 17 @ 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Mon 18
Performance Course High-Intensity
June 18 @ 6:45 am - 10:15 am
Mon 18
Digital Media Mania
June 18 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Mon 18
Rotary Club of Aledo
June 18 @ 11:30 am
Mon 18
Aledo Farmers Market
June 18 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sat 23
Class of 2008 Reunion
June 23 @ 7:00 pm
3,560 Comments