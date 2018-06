More than 100 golfers played today in the Aledo Education Foundation’s annual golf tournament, the Don R. Daniel Golf Classic. The Aledo Education Foundation’s mission is to partner with the community to provide private resources to enrich teaching, inspire learning, and maximize innovative opportunities for all students in the Aledo Independent School District. This is the 17th year for the tournament.

For results and more photos, see the June 15 issue of The Community News.