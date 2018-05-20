Construction today and tomorrow at FM 1187 and I-20

Per the Texas Department of Transportation:

TxDOT will be milling and overlaying the I-20 ramps and a one-mile section of the I-20 frontage roads east of Farm to Market Road 1187 over the next few weeks.

The exit ramp from westbound I-20 to FM 1187 will be closed on Thursday, June 7, starting at 8 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. for milling.

The entrance ramp from FM 1187 to eastbound I-20 will be closed on Friday, June 8, starting at 9 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. for milling.

The entrance ramp to eastbound I-20 will be closed again Monday for overlaying after 9 a.m. The westbound exit ramp will be closed for overlay at a later date as well when the overlay crew reaches that section.

All closures are weather permitting.