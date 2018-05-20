203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

News

Construction today and tomorrow at FM 1187 and I-20

1 hour ago
1 Min Read

Per the Texas Department of Transportation:

TxDOT will be milling and overlaying the I-20 ramps and a one-mile section of the I-20 frontage roads east of Farm to Market Road 1187 over the next few weeks.

The exit ramp from westbound I-20 to FM 1187 will be closed on Thursday, June 7, starting at 8 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. for milling.

The entrance ramp from FM 1187 to eastbound I-20 will be closed on Friday, June 8, starting at 9 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. for milling.

The entrance ramp to eastbound I-20 will be closed again Monday for overlaying after 9 a.m. The westbound exit ramp will be closed for overlay at a later date as well when the overlay crew reaches that section.

All closures are weather permitting.

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Sat 09

Blood Drive

June 9 @ 7:30 am - 10:00 am
Sat 09

Business Fair and Crime Prevention Event

June 9 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 09

NAACP Meeting

June 9 @ 11:00 am
Sun 10

Centrifuge Youth Camp

June 10 - June 15
Sun 10

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

June 10 @ 2:00 pm
Sun 10

The Big Buzz

June 10 @ 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Mon 11

Performance Course High-Intensity

June 11 @ 6:45 am - 10:15 am
Mon 11

Bearcat Ladycat Soccer Camp

June 11 @ 8:00 am
Mon 11

Aledo Farmers Market

June 11 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Mon 11

Parker County Active Democrats

June 11 @ 6:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: