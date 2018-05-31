Betty Henderson, 78, passed away Monday, June 4, 2018 due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease.

Betty was born October 3, 1939 in Fort Worth to Bob Rankin and Ada Mae Whitehead Johnson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howe H. Henderson; daughter, Lisa Smith; and son, Jerry DeBusk; step-son, Nick Henderson.

She is survived by daughter Kim Floyd and husband, Mike; step-daughter, Gayla Dover and husband, Alan; granddaughters, Shaina Dunn and husband, Ryan; Megan Adams and husband, Austin, and Shelbi Wakefield and husband, Tim; great grandchildren, Rayden and Reece Dunn, Grayson and Easton Adams, Brooklyn and Anthony Wakefield; and special friends, Randy Turner, who was referred to as her husband’s “Number 2 Son” and wife, Sheila.

Graveside services were scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, June 8, 2018 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fort Worth. Services are in care of White’s Funeral Home, Weatherford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ambulance Building Fund as follows – “Gordon EDC/ESD” c/o Gary Lee, 640 Post Oak, Gordon, TX 76453.