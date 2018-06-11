Attempted kidnapping reported near Aledo

***Update: The Community News has been in contact with the sheriff’s office and would like to clarify a few details. The young woman who reported the attempted kidnapping was originally on north FM 1187 and then turned to go westbound on the south service road, where she said the attempt occurred. The 911 call originated in the area of Nu Energy Drive and the south service road.

“We take these reports very seriously and are investigating the case,” said PCSO spokesperson Danie Huffman. “Patrol has been increased and every new shift has been briefed.”

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Office:

Parker County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two men involved in an attempted kidnapping Wednesday evening, June 20.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said a 16-year-old female reported she was walking northbound on FM 1187 just south of Interstate 20 around 6 p.m., and had turned and proceeded westbound on the south service road when a truck with two men pulled up behind her.

The passenger got out of the truck and grabbed the female from behind by the waist, picked her up and attempted to pull her toward the truck.

The victim physically resisted and was able to escape the man’s grip by picking up a rock and hitting him in the side of the head with it and striking him with her elbows.

The victim ran from the suspects and the truck, headed eastbound, where she passed out in a ditch. A female passerby observed the victim and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

The men fled in an unknown direction. The victim reported she did not know either suspect, nor had she ever seen them prior to the incident.

At this time, investigators do not have a description of the driver of the truck.

The passenger suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a slim build, in his early 30s, having short brown hair and long sideburns, wearing a red plaid shirt and blue jeans.

The vehicle is described as a small to mid-size, single-cab, two-door, red, possibly older Toyota truck with chrome trim running boards and a “bad paint job.”

“We are urgently searching for the suspects and this vehicle,” said Sheriff Fowler. “We strongly urge anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately.”

You may call the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845.

Sheriff Fowler added the victim is reported as safe. She was transported to a local hospital to assess any possible injuries, and was treated and later released.

Parker County Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. You may remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555.