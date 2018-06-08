Aledo ISD: Buc will stay through January 2019

Aledo Independent School District Superintendent Susan Bohn announced Athletic Director Tim Buchanan will remain with the district through the end of January 2019.

Buchanan announced his retirement in February, but will continue to serve in his role for the fall semester and oversee the athletic department. Buchanan, who led the Bearcats to five football state titles as head coach, has served in Aledo ISD for 25 years and became the district’s AD in 2014.

“I am incredibly grateful that Coach Buchanan has agreed to my request that he delay his retirement and continue to serve our children, staff, and community through the fall,” Bohn said. “Under his guidance, our student-athletes, coaches, and programs have performed at remarkable levels. It is a gift that we will have his assistance as we plan together for the transition to new leadership and continue our great Bearcat athletic tradition.”

The district is expected to post the athletic department leadership position late in the first semester of the 2018-2019 school year.

“This is a great opportunity to continue to work with the program through the fall semester,” Coach Buchanan said. “I want to help Dr. Bohn make this a great transition and help Aledo find an excellent new leader for our athletes and coaches.”