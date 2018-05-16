203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sheriff’s Office: first case of rabies in 2018 confirmed

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Office:

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler is issuing a public service announcement regarding a rabies case.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed that a baby goat from Parker County has tested positive for rabies.

The goat owner has been notified, as per our department policy.

“This is the first confirmed case of rabies in our county this year,” said Sheriff Fowler. “We highly recommend pet owners to properly vaccinate all family pets and livestock. We further caution the public not to approach or handle wild or stray animals. In all cases of animal bites, we strongly encourage the bite victim to seek immediate medical attention and to report all incidents involving animal bites to their local law enforcement agency directly.”

