Martha Huddleston

Martha Nell Wood Huddleston, 72, passed away in Plano, Texas, Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Born March 17, 1946, in Fort Worth to Raymond and Lucile Wood, Martha attended North Side High School where she graduated in 1964. She attended college at North Texas State University (UNT), attaining her degree in Music Education. On May 17, 1968, she married the love of her life, Harold Hayden Huddleston. She lived most of her life in the city she loved, Fort Worth, working as an elementary music teacher for the Hurst Euless Bedford Independent School District until her retirement. Over the course of her career, she taught thousands of children to love and appreciate music as she did. A member of River Oaks Christian Church, Martha was active in the choir and served as a deacon. She was an avid baseball and football fan, cheering on her beloved Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys through her whole life. Martha will be especially remembered as being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Her cheerful spirit, beautiful smile, song in her heart, friendly reminders to “watch out for the Denton cut off” and love of others will be dearly missed. Thanks to Senior Care Advocate, John Alagood, Pastor Olin Knudsen and the loving caregivers at Jackson’s Place for their love, help and support.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hayden; daughter, Genia Huddleston McKenzie; her parents; and brother, Rayburn Wood.

She is survived by son and daughter-in- law, Harold and Laura Huddleston; grandchildren, Maggie and Hayden Huddleston and Nichollas and Matthew McKenzie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services were scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Dicey Cemetery.

Visitation was scheduled 6-8 p.m. Friday. May 4, at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford.

Memorial contributions are welcome and should be mailed to the Dicey Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 3076, Weatherford, 76086.

