Helen Chiles

Helen Pauline Croxton Chiles passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at the age of 78.

Helen was born in Ringling, Oklahoma and was the ninth of fourteen children born to Roy Arthur and Audrey Blanche (Evans) Croxton. She moved to Texas as an infant and considered Midland her home. Her family moved often and lived in some exciting places. She cherished her family, husband, Vernon, children, Robert Biff Schuessler, Tammie D’Layne (Schuessler) Bufe, and Scotty William Miles and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tammie and great-granddaughter, Hadley, passed in 2011 and Helen is now reunited with them in the Presence of Almighty God. Helen’s other passion was volunteering to help the needy and especially single mothers and abused women as she had been both a single mother and an abused woman. She volunteered at Manna Storehouse in Weatherford from 1993 to 2009 and was named the Parker County Outstanding Clubwoman in 1999 for her work at Manna.

She married Vernon Chiles in 1993 while Vernon was working in England. In the first seven years they were married, they traveled to three countries and 26 of the states, staying on location for weeks at a time. They enjoyed travel and the occasional trip to Winstar or Las Vegas.

She is survived by husband and best friend, Vernon; sons, Biff Schuessler and wife, Jiayang, and Scott Miles and wife, Mandy; son-in-law, David Bufe; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four siblings; and a large extended family.

Memorial Services were scheduled for 11 a.m Saturday, May 12, at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Drive, Hudson Oaks, 76087, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Her ashes will be lovingly placed in the Croxton Family Plot in Grady, Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to donate to their favorite charity or Manna Storehouse, Inc.

Services are in care of White’s Funeral Home, Weatherford.

