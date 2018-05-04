Flossie Haddox

Flossie Virginia Haddox, 102, known by Grandma Bea to her loved ones, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Grandma Bea was born January 16, 1916 in Jones County, daughter of Burnie & Viola Condron.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Haddox; and one son, Roy Marshal Haddox.

She is survived by: Children, Ivonne Pair, Lyndon Haddox, La Neva Williams, Jerry Lee Haddox, Lyndia Jordan, Kwana Wood, and their spouses; eleven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services were scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, May 4, 2018 in Memory Gardens of the Valley, 5600 Mineral Wells Hwy., Weatherford, 76088.

Viewing was scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086.

