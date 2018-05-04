203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Obituaries

Flossie Haddox

11 hours ago
1 Min Read
Flossie Haddox

Flossie Virginia Haddox, 102, known by Grandma Bea to her loved ones, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Grandma Bea was born January 16, 1916 in Jones County, daughter of Burnie & Viola Condron.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Haddox; and one son, Roy Marshal Haddox.

She is survived by:  Children, Ivonne Pair, Lyndon Haddox, La Neva Williams, Jerry Lee Haddox, Lyndia Jordan, Kwana Wood, and their spouses; eleven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services were scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, May 4, 2018 in Memory Gardens of the Valley, 5600 Mineral Wells Hwy., Weatherford, 76088.

Viewing was scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086.

About the author

View All Posts

Rosealee Hoffman

3,449 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Sat 05

Aggie Moms

May 5 @ 9:00 am
Sat 05

The Book of Everything

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
Mon 07

Rotary Club of Aledo

May 7 @ 11:30 am
Mon 07

Aledo Farmers Market

May 7 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thu 10

Conserving Public Lands in Urban Areas

May 10 @ 6:30 pm
Fri 18

Night at the Pops turns 15

May 18 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 19

Fun Shoot

May 19 @ 9:00 am
Sat 19

Pet Adoptions

May 19 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sat 19

Ms. Senior Parker County

May 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mon 21

Parenting Class

May 21 @ 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Todays Classifieds

%d bloggers like this: